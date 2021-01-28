Bloomingdale's partners with cultural organizations to launch new campaign that celebrates diversity | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY HANNAH MALLARD

On Monday, Bloomingdale’s will launch their biannual philanthropic Shop for Good campaign.

Bloomingdale’s is partnering with three cultural organizations during February: The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG) and American Ballet Theatre’s ABT RISE to celebrate diverse and inclusive voices.

New Yorkers can donate to these campaign partners while shopping in-store and online through Feb. 28. Customers can also visit Bloomingdale’s flagship store on 59th Street, where the Shop for Good pop-up will be located.

The pop-up store will feature visual displays on the history and work of each organization. Patrons can also shop a curated selection of merchandise from BADG designers including ethically produced Johanna Howard throws, hand-made Marie Burgos vases, Cheryl R. Riley Glyph Kaleidoscope wall art and more.

“Bloomingdale’s is proud to support the work of our philanthropic partners and dedicate our Shop for Good campaign to elevating the voices of diverse and inclusive creatives, across fashion, art and culture,” Frank Berman, Bloomingdale’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said. “We have an ongoing commitment to champion equity and inclusivity, in addition to raising awareness and resources for the causes our communities and customers care about.”

Bloomingdale’s began its partnership with the NMAAHC this past summer, has had an ongoing relationship with BADG to explore its designers and collaborations and featured dancers from the American Ballet Theatre in its 2020 Virtual Holiday Benefit.

Marlene Barnett, an artist, activist, speaker and founder of the BADG, said, “Our BADG mission is to build a more equitable and inclusive creative culture by advancing a community of independent Black artists, makers, and designers in creative industries throughout. The opportunity with Bloomingdale’s further extends our mission towards equity and equality with our inaugural initiative launching Jan. 29, 2021: OBSIDIAN Virtual Concept House.”

The Shop for Good pop-up will also feature natural haircare from Briogeo, Rose & Co candles by 13-year-old entrepreneur Rose Powell and apparel from lifestyle brand, Phenomenal Woman, that brings awareness to social and cultural causes affecting underrepresented communities.

This month’s Shop for Good logo was redesigned by artist and BADG member Bradley L. Bowers. The new logo will be featured in the windows of Bloomingdale’s flagship store.

Starting Feb. 1, products benefiting the campaign will be available on bloomingdales.com/shopforgood. For more information on Bloomingdale’s February Shop for Good campaign or to make a donation to one of the organizations, visit bloomingdales.com.

Photos courtesy of Bloomingdale’s