Boy hit by car in Brooklyn; driver jumped curb, NYPD says

The driver had jumped the curb after colliding with a truck, police said.

A 9-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car in Marine Park on Dec. 9, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Nicole Brown

A 9-year-old boy was hit by a car that jumped the curb in Brooklyn Friday morning, police said.

A 54-year-old female driver collided with a truck near Avenue P and Ryder Street in Marine Park around 8:30 a.m., police said. The collision caused the car to swerve onto the sidewalk, striking the boy, they said.

He was taken to an area hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

They did not have information about the driver of the truck. The conditions of both drivers were not immediately available.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.