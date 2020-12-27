BREAKING: Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, source says | amNewYork

BREAKING: Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, source says
U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 27, 2020.
REUTERS/Marco Bello
Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City
By Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown, a source familiar with the matter said.