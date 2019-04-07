LATEST PAPER
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart's alleged assailant charged with assault, criminal trespass

Zachary Madsen, 26, also faces a violation of local law, according to the NYPD

Retired professional wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart was

Retired professional wrestler Bret "The Hitman" Hart was tackled during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Gallo Images

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo
A 26-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting WWE star Bret “The Hitman” Hart during a ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Zachary Madsen is facing two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal trespass in the third degree and a violation of local law, according to the NYPD.

Video shows Madsen slipping through the ropes of the ring as Hart, a retired professional wrestler, was giving his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Madsen grabbed Hart around the waist and pulled him to the mat as a rush of other people jumped in to grab Madsen.

Hart, who is 61, was not seriously injured and continued his speech after Madsen was hauled away. Police did not have an address for Madsen, who is awaiting arraignment.

