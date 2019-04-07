A 26-year-old man was charged for allegedly assaulting WWE star Bret “The Hitman” Hart during a ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Zachary Madsen is facing two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal trespass in the third degree and a violation of local law, according to the NYPD.

Video shows Madsen slipping through the ropes of the ring as Hart, a retired professional wrestler, was giving his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Madsen grabbed Hart around the waist and pulled him to the mat as a rush of other people jumped in to grab Madsen.

Hart, who is 61, was not seriously injured and continued his speech after Madsen was hauled away. Police did not have an address for Madsen, who is awaiting arraignment.