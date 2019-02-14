Det. Brian Simonsen, who was killed by friendly fire at the scene of an attempted robbery in Queens Tuesday, will be laid to rest on Long Island next week.

A wake will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, Long Island. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Rosalie Roman Catholic Church (31 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays) followed by burial at the Jamesport Cemetery.

Simonsen, of Calverton, Long Island, was among the NYPD officers who responded to the attempted robbery at a T-Mobile store on 120th Street near Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill. When they arrived, the suspect, Christopher Ransom, charged at them with an imitation pistol, police have said. Officers fired a total of 42 shots, fatally hitting Simonsen in the chest, striking a sergeant in the leg and hitting Ransom multiple times.

The sergeant, Matthew Gorman, was recovering at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Ransom, 27, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, first- and second-degree robbery, assault and menacing and was in stable condition at NewYork–Presbyterian/Queens Hospital in Flushing. He was described as a "career criminal," who has previously been arrested for multiple larcenies, a violation of an order of protection and criminal impersonation of a police officer.