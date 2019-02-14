News Funeral for Det. Brian Simonsen to be held next week on Long Island Simonsen was killed by friendly fire at the scene of an attempted robbery in Queens. Family and friends of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen comfort one another outside his Calverton home on Wednesday. Photo Credit: James Carbone By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 February 14, 2019 12:16 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Det. Brian Simonsen, who was killed by friendly fire at the scene of an attempted robbery in Queens Tuesday, will be laid to rest on Long Island next week. A wake will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, Long Island. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Rosalie Roman Catholic Church (31 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays) followed by burial at the Jamesport Cemetery. Simonsen, of Calverton, Long Island, was among the NYPD officers who responded to the attempted robbery at a T-Mobile store on 120th Street near Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill. When they arrived, the suspect, Christopher Ransom, charged at them with an imitation pistol, police have said. Officers fired a total of 42 shots, fatally hitting Simonsen in the chest, striking a sergeant in the leg and hitting Ransom multiple times. The sergeant, Matthew Gorman, was recovering at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Ransom, 27, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, first- and second-degree robbery, assault and menacing and was in stable condition at NewYork–Presbyterian/Queens Hospital in Flushing. He was described as a "career criminal," who has previously been arrested for multiple larcenies, a violation of an order of protection and criminal impersonation of a police officer. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.