The second suspect in the alleged robbery attempt that left a NYPD detective dead and another cop injured was charged with felony murder and a dozen other charges Sunday in Queens Criminal Court.

Dozens of New York police officers were in the courtroom as Supreme Court Justice Guy Mitchell ordered Jagger Freeman, 25, of Queens, held without bail during Sunday’s arraignment.

Freeman’s defense attorney Jonathan Latimer told the court his client was innocent.

Police said Freeman acted as a lookout during Tuesday’s alleged attempted robbery of a Richmond Hill T-Mobile store that led to the friendly fire death of Det. Brian Simonsen, 42, of Calverton. Simonsen was a 19-year NYPD veteran.

Simonsen’s boss, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, who was shot in the left leg, returned to his Seaford home Thursday after spending nearly two days in a hospital.

A Brooklyn man, Christopher Ransom, 27, faces felony murder and other charges in connection with the alleged attempted robbery and subsequent shootings. Investigators are looking for texts and other electronic communications linking the pair to other holdups.

Police say Ransom wielded a realistic-looking toy gun in the stickup of the T-Mobile store, aiming it at responding NYPD officers — including Simonsen and Gorman — who then fired 42 shots in 11 seconds. Ransom, who was hit eight times, was arraigned via video teleconference from his hospital bed on Friday. He was ordered held without bail.

Simonsen and Gorman entered the Atlantic Avenue store at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and saw Ransom holding what appeared to be a handgun, the NYPD said. Ransom advanced on the officers, who fired at him as they retreated to the street. Simonsen was shot in the chest and Gorman in the left leg — both by other cops who had responded to the scene. NYPD Commissioner James P. O’Neill said it was “an absolutely tragic case of friendly fire.”

O’Neill said the NYPD has initiated an internal review of the shootings. Services for Simonsen include a wake Monday and Tuesday, and a funeral Wednesday. All services will be held at Church of St. Rosalie, a Roman Catholic church in Hampton Bays.