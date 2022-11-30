Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx fire leaves man in critical condition: FDNY

A man was left in critical condition after a Bronx blaze burned through a house in Mott Haven Wednesday morning, FDNY sources said.
A man was left in critical condition after a Bronx blaze burned through a house in Mott Haven Wednesday morning, FDNY sources said.

According to the FDNY, firefighters received a call at 10:28 a.m. of a 3-story home engulfed in flames at 701 East 142nd Street. First responders discovered an injured man in his 60s and rushed him to Lincoln Hospital where he remains in critical condition, police sources confirmed.

FDNY officials say the flames originated on the first floor of the building, sending an all-hands response. It took 12 units and some 60 firefighters to quell the fire. The flames were officially extinguished at approximately 11:04 a.m., leaving the home blackened, windows smashed, and the door caved in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

