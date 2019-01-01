Bronx baby boy dead at 2 months old on New Year’s Day: NYPD

An infant was found dead in the Bronx on New Year’s Day from reported natural causes, police said.

Cops responded to a 911 call around 11:16 a.m. at an apartment on East Fordham Road and found 2-month-old Jeremy Villanueva. Jeremy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx where he was declared dead, police said.

An NYPD spokesman said there appeared to be no criminality or foul play in the child’s death; however, they are awaiting a full report from the medical examiner on the cause of death.

No one was questioned or held in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.