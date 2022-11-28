Bronx detectives have charged the mother of two young children who were found stabbed to death in a Bronx family shelter Saturday night, police said.

Dimone Fleming, 22, was booked Sunday night on multiple counts of murder for allegedly killing her two young sons: Dashawn Fleming, 3, and Octavius Fleming-Canada, 11 months.

Police made the horrific discovery inside of 246 Echo Place in Mount Hope just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 — finding Dashawn and Octavius, both stabbed multiple times about their bodies, according to Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie, executive officer of Patrol Borough Bronx.

The disturbing incident began to unfold some 40 minutes before police were called to the scene, according to De Ceglie. Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to the location at around 7:21 p.m., following a 911 call claiming that Dimone Fleming was attempting to burn objects in a kitchen.

“Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old female naked inside of the apartment on the third-floor acting irrational,” De Ceglie said. “The officers took the female into custody without incident.”

At that point, police were told by a family friend that the emotionally disturbed woman’s children were with their father at the the time. That turned out to be false.

Five minutes later, 911 dispatchers received a second call that two children at the same address were not breathing.

When patrol officers returned to the location, they found both Dashawn and Octavius unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to their necks and torsos.

“Officers attempted to resuscitate the children until the ambulance arrived. The two children were removed to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for treatment,” De Ceglie stated.

Despite the officers’ best efforts, both children succumbed to their injuries.

Dimone Fleming was brought to St. Barnabas Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, and later booked following questioning. The children’s father has not been charged at this time.

Regardless of how the case unfolds, De Ciglie said that the horrific homicide will likely forever scar the officers who responded.

“I don’t think that is something you can ever get used to; we all process in our own ways. The police officers responded, I think they did a great job and, you know, it’s something that they are going to have to live with and think about for the rest of their lives,” De Ceglie said.

The NYPD stressed that the investigation is still ongoing.

With reporting by Robert Pozarycki

This story was updated on Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m.