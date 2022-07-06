Bronx man allegedly stabbed estranged wife to death in apartment: cops

A Bronx man has been charged with allegedly killing his estranged wife on Tuesday, police reported.

Raul Jose Santos, 40, of Morris Avenue faces murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with the death of Ana Amadiz-Pena, 45, inside her apartment on Grand Concourse in Jerome Park.

Law enforcement sources said Santos and Amadiz-Pena had been in the middle of divorce proceedings. Police did not have any information about a prior domestic violence history between them.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct found Amadiz-Pena stabbed in her chest and lying on her bed at about 2:34 p.m. on July 5. Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police made the gruesome discovery while conducting a wellness check at the home, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Two knives allegedly used in the homicide were recovered from the residence, authorities said.

As part of the police investigation, detectives received information from the victim’s relatives that linked Santos to the crime. He was located and apprehended in the confines of the 52nd Precinct on Tuesday afternoon, and booked later that evening.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 911 if it’s in progress, or New York City’s 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-621-HOPE.