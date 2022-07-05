Quantcast
Man sleeping in West Village park found stabbed to death: NYPD

Photo via Google Maps

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in a park in the West Village on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say that at 4:40 a.m. on July 5, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed at West Street and Christopher Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

An investigation found that the victim, who police say may be homeless, was sleeping in a park at the location when he was stabbed in the stomach. At this time, it is not clear what the motive was behind the stabbing.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

