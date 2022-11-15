Quantcast
Bronx

Bronx shooting leaves one man dead, another injured: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the Bronx on Sunday night.

Authorities say that at 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 13, officers from the 40th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at the intersection of East 149th Street and Jackson Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge and another 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds,

Goodridge, who sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen, was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Nov. 14. 

The second victim sustained a graze wound to his lower lip and refused medical attention at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

