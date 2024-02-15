Bronx subway shooting: Teen suspect cuffed as probe continues into incident linked to gang warfare

Police comb the tracks on the 4 line following a shooting at a Bronx station on Feb. 12, 2024.

Bronx detectives have cuffed a teenage suspect allegedly involved in Monday’s shooting at a 4 train station, as NYPD investigations reveal a picture of two warring gangs.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny reports that the Feb. 12 shooting at the Mount Eden Avenue station may have occurred as an act of revenge when two gangs known as D Block and Burnside came upon each other aboard the 4 train as it pulled into the station at around 4:30 p.m.

While the shooting killed innocent 35-year-old Mexican immigrant Obed Beltran-Sanchez and injured five others, police say the intended target was a 14-year-old boy who was among the injured.

This teen is significant to the case since police now believe he has a role in another non-fatal shooting dating back to Jan. 15 outside of 1987 Davidson Ave.

“In that shooting you have two groups come together very similar to what happened on Monday. You have a group hanging out on the corner in front of a bodega. They were approached by another group, words are exchanged, punches are thrown, guns come out,” Chief Kenny said.

This incident is now believed to be the catalyst which sparked the now infamous transit shooting when D block apparently attempted retribution. Some 19 bullets were apparently fired, so many that some of the shells even fell through the cracks in the track and dropped to the street below.

While five were injured in the hail of bullets, Chief Kenny noted the death of Beltran-Sanchez, who was caught up in the gang crossfire.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the video of him laying on the platform dying as people just walk past him. it’s a testament to what these young kids are out here doing,” Chief Kenny said.

Chief Kenny reported police were able to track down and arrest 16-year-old Langel Jones outside of his home on West 172nd Street on Thursday morning. He is believed to be one of the trigger-pullers and targeted his 14-year-old rival, who was also arrested for the Jan. 15 shooting.

Jones was taken back to the 44th Precinct where he refused to speak with detectives. While charges are pending, he is expected to be charged with murder.

Police say that the D Block and Burnside gangs feud over drill rap and insults put over social media.