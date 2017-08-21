Brooklyn deli customers save man from knife-wielding attacker, NYPD says

The suspect stabbed the man in the neck, police said.

Customers at a Brooklyn deli saved a man from an attacker who stabbed him in the neck over the weekend, police said.

The suspect stabbed the man with a knife inside the World Deli at 3602 Neptune Ave. in Seagate at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. When the 49-year-old victim fell to the floor, the man kicked him several times, they said.

That’s when customers intervened and stopped the suspect from hurting the victim more, cops said. Police did not know how many customers were involved.

The suspect, who fled in an unknown direction, and the victim know each other, but it was unclear what led to the assault, police said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.