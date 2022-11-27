Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Brooklyn homicide detectives seek SUV, driver connected to deadly shooting

By
comments
Posted on
Brooklyn police investigate deadly shooting
Detectives investigate the deadly Ridgewood Avenue shooting in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on Nov. 7, 2022.
File photo/Lloyd Mitchell

Brooklyn detectives are still looking into the brazen killing of a Brooklyn man earlier this month.

On Sunday, the NYPD hoped to get some further help from the public by releasing an image of an SUV that a suspect used to flee from the crime scene.

According to police sources, NYPD officers raced to 483 Ridgewood Ave. on Nov. 7 at around 5:18 p.m. after they received a report that a man had been gunned down in front of his home. 

Officers from the 75th Precinct discovered 35-year-old Julien Arnold slumped over and was unresponsive with a bullet wound to his back. EMS rushed Arnold to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say another man was spotted fleeing the scene after the deadly shot was fired and are seeking help identifying the individual for questioning.

Vehicle connected to deadly Brooklyn shooting
The SUV connected to a recent deadly shooting in Brooklyn.Photo courtesy of NYPD

The unidentified man sped away westbound on Atlantic Avenue toward Eastern Parkway inside of a black Chevrolet Equinox. The individual was last seen wearing gray colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC