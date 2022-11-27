Brooklyn homicide detectives seek SUV, driver connected to deadly shooting

Brooklyn detectives are still looking into the brazen killing of a Brooklyn man earlier this month.

On Sunday, the NYPD hoped to get some further help from the public by releasing an image of an SUV that a suspect used to flee from the crime scene.

According to police sources, NYPD officers raced to 483 Ridgewood Ave. on Nov. 7 at around 5:18 p.m. after they received a report that a man had been gunned down in front of his home.

Officers from the 75th Precinct discovered 35-year-old Julien Arnold slumped over and was unresponsive with a bullet wound to his back. EMS rushed Arnold to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say another man was spotted fleeing the scene after the deadly shot was fired and are seeking help identifying the individual for questioning.

The unidentified man sped away westbound on Atlantic Avenue toward Eastern Parkway inside of a black Chevrolet Equinox. The individual was last seen wearing gray colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.