Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Horror in Brooklyn: Woman, teenage girl and pet dog found dead in their apartment, NYPD says

By Posted on
Police at Brooklyn crime scene
Police outside the Brooklyn residence where a 38-year-old woman and a teenager girl were found dead on Sept. 25, 2023.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police in Brooklyn are investigating a horrific crime scene on Monday after a family friend found a woman, teenager, and their pet dog dead, authorities said.

Law enforcement sources said the grisly discovery occurred at about 2:33 p.m. inside a residence on the 1200 block of New York Avenue, just north of Avenue D, in Little Haiti.

According to sources with knowledge of the incident, the family friend, a 38-year-old man, came to the home after he had not been able to contact anyone there for several days. After finally gaining access to the home, he made the gruesome discovery and called police.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to the location, came upon a 37-year-old woman was found with a stab wound to the neck and chest while a 14-year-old girl, who sources believe to be the woman’s daughter, was found face down in the apartment. Both were pronounced deceased.

Nearby, a poodle/terrier mix canine was also found dead, authorities said.

Sources familiar with the case said that it’s believed the human and canine victims had been dead for several days prior to their discovery. 

Police questioned the family friend who initially found the victims, but he is not believed to be a suspect, sources noted.

Police at Brooklyn crime scene
Police outside the Brooklyn residence where a 38-year-old woman and a teenager girl were found dead on Sept. 25, 2023.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An active crime scene was in place at the Little Haiti home after nightfall Monday. Police sources said they are investigating every possible cause and lead in the case.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing probe, authorities said.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC