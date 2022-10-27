Brooklyn man cuffed in connection to fatal shooting of Queens teenager

Police arrested a man for killing a teen who was found shot in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Brooklyn resident Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, of Far Rockaway, on Oct. 10.

According to police, just before 10:55 p.m. that night Duncan allegedly fired a fatal shot that struck Cameron in the chest while they were inside 790 Eldert Lane. Cameron was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, just days before her 18th birthday.

Duncan was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Oct. 26. As he was being taken from the 75th Precinct, Duncan shouted “I am innocent” to the crowd.

The investigation remains ongoing.