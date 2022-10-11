Queens teenager fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment building: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a teenager who was found shot inside a Brooklyn building on Monday night.

Authorities say that at 10:55 p.m. on Oct. 10, police responded to a 911 call regarding the shooting, which occurred in a vacant apartment at 790 Eldert Lane. Upon their arrival, officers found 17-year-old Queens resident Raelynn Cameron with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Cameron was rushed by EMS to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.