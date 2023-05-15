Brooklyn man fatally shot in the Crown Heights apartment complex where he lived: NYPD

A 43-year-old Brooklyn man is dead after being fatally shot in a Crown Heights apartment complex early Thursday morning where he lived.

Police received a 911 call at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday that a man had been shot in a first-floor hallway at 1550 Sterling Pl.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in critical condition.

The victim, identified as Durell Falero, died Friday. The incident has been classified as a homicide and there have been no arrests at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.