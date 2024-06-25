Brooklyn shooting leaves one man injured, second incident for the area in less than a week

Officers recovered over a dozen shell casing at the scene of Brooklyn’s latest shooting in Crown Heights.

Brooklyn cops responded to their second shooting in five days on Tuesday morning.

On June 25, detectives from Brooklyn North and officers from the 77th Precinct responded to the call just after 3:10 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Avenue and St. Johns Place in Crown Heights, where they found a 61-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of his abdomen. The victim was struck by a hail of gunfire near a construction site.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and removed the victim to Methodist Hospital in stable condition. A NYPD representative said that the suspects described as four males fled the scene in a grey Nissan Maxima.

Officers recovered nearly a dozen pieces of evidence ballistics at the scene. A nearby resident Robert Simmons told amNewYork Metro, “This area feels like it’s getting hot again with the gunplay in the area. I’ll never get it.”

This incident is after a shooting on June 20 where a 52-year-old ride-sharing app driver was critically wounded after being shot in the head at 323 Lincoln Place just three short blocks away from the June 25 shooting by two male suspects on Thursday night.

According to the NYPD’s Comp Stats 2.0 there have been five shootings so far in the confines of the 77th Precinct this year compared to 0 his time last year.

Anyone with information in regards to these two shootings is asked to call 1-800-577-Tips all tips will remain confidential.