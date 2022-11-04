Brooklyn man found shot outside his apartment complex: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

At 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to the shooting at 1640 Ocean Parkway. Upon their arrival, police found 29-year-old Filip Czerwczak, a resident of the apartment complex, with gunshot wounds to his torso inside the lobby of the building.

Paramedics rushed Czerwczak to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A report from CBS News stated that the victim was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. The NYPD is looking for multiple suspects in connection to this incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

