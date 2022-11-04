Brooklyn man found shot outside his apartment complex: NYPD

Quantcast
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

At 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to the shooting at 1640 Ocean Parkway. Upon their arrival, police found 29-year-old Filip Czerwczak, a resident of the apartment complex, with gunshot wounds to his torso inside the lobby of the building.

Paramedics rushed Czerwczak to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A report from CBS News stated that the victim was found wearing a ski mask and holding a gun. The NYPD is looking for multiple suspects in connection to this incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

