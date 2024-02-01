Brooklyn neighborhood sees its second deadly shooting in less than 24 hours: cops

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Wednesday one day after another man was found shot to death in the same area, authorities said.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who pulled the trigger on a man and killed him Wednesday night in the same area where another individual was gunned down the day before.

According to police sources, officers from the 71st Precinct rushed to the intersection of Union Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 31 after receiving reports of shots fired in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived to discover the victim, a 23-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

EMS rushed him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

An eyewitness described the shocking scene when the bullets rang out.

“People were running everywhere, I was in the store, I can’t believe this happened again,” Mark Phillips said. “It must stop. It was so peaceful over here this summer.”

Well into Wednesday evening, detectives were seen mulling over a crime scene littered with shell casings — an all too familiar sight for the area.

Wednesday’s shooting occurred less than 24 hours after 21-year-old Brandon Nichols was found shot to death inside a basement at a President Street apartment building.

In fact, residents were holding a vigil for Nichols at the corner of President Street and Utica Avenue when Wednesday’s night shooting erupted.

“Again, senseless gun violence happened,” local Beth Hernandez said, “This is the second [shooting] in two days.”

Police sources say the two deadly shootings on back-to-back days do not appear to be connected at this time. No arrests have been made in either incident, and the investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.