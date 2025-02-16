Brooklyn nightclub shooting leaves man dead, suspect on run: cops

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who shot a man dead at a nightclub on Sunday morning.

Police said the victim was gunned down inside the Socialites Lounge at 857 Atlantic Ave. in Clinton Hill at about 3:12 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Officers from the 88th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim, a 31-year-old man, inside the club with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Hours into the investigation, police sources did not provide information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting, or a description of the suspect responsible.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.