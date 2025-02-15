Queens woman found murdered in her kitchen: NYPD

A Queens woman was found dead in her apartment early on Saturday morning in an apparent homicide, police reported.

Rosa Cruz, 58, was killed inside her residence on the 9000 block of 95th Avenue in Ozone Park at about 12:32 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call for assistance at the location, found Cruz in the kitchen unconscious and unresponsive. Responding EMS units pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police sources said that Cruz was found with trauma to her neck and arms. Her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Police sources said detectives are questioning an individual in connection with the case.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The incident was the 102nd Precinct’s first reported homicide of 2025, according to the most recent CompStat report. The command had four murders in 2024.