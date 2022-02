Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:22 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 9802 Avenue L. Upon their arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the head.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

At this time it is not clear what lead up to the shooting nor is there any information on a potential suspect. The investigation is ongoing.