BREAKING: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect arrested, law enforcement sources say

The suspect allegedly responsible for the Brooklyn subway shooting on Tuesday that left 10 people with gunshot wounds was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Police nabbed Frank James, 62, in the East Village after a more than 24-hour manhunt following the attack on a Manhattan-bound N train at 36th Street station in Sunset Park on the morning of April 12 that injured 23, including 10 who suffered gunshot wounds.

James allegedly donned a gas mask and detonated gas canisters before firing 33 shots at straphangers.

Video posted on social media appears to show James getting cuffed on 1st Avenue near St. Marks Place in the downtown neighborhood.

Police zeroed in on James as a person of interest Tuesday evening after finding a U-Haul key at the scene of the crime, and the vehicle was left parked at W. 3rd Street and Kings Highway in Gravesend, just blocks from where officials said he boarded the N train at the Kings Highway station.

By Wednesday morning, he was the prime suspect in the case, Mayor Eric Adams announced.

The NYPD is scheduled to provide an update on the case at a press conference scheduled to begin shortly.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for more updates.