NYPD identifies suspect in fatal shooting of Brooklyn teen

Samuel Joseph was fatally shot on Feb. 22 at his apartment building in Flatbush.

Martial C. Amilcar is being sought in the

Martial C. Amilcar is being sought in the shooting death of Samuel Joseph in Brooklyn, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
One of the men wanted in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn has been identified, the NYPD said. 

Martial C. Amilcar, 20, is being sought in the death of Samuel Joseph, who was fatally shot in the head, torso and arm on Feb. 22 at his apartment building on Flatbush Avenue, between Rogers Avenue and East 26th Street, in Flatbush, police said. 

Amilcar, whose photo was released by the NYPD Monday, was identified with the help of the public after police released surveillance footage of two suspects, NYPD Chief of Investigations William Aubry said at a news conference Monday. 

The reason for the shooting was under investigation, but Aubry said Amilcar had “indicated that he was looking for the older brother” of Joseph prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.

