Stranger danger: Brooklyn cops seek robber behind violent subway robbery

Police are looking for the individual involved in an attempted cell phone robbery.

Cops in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who allegedly attacked a man on a subway platform and attempted to take his cell phone earlier this month.

According to police reports, the victim, a 37-year-old man, was standing on the southbound platform of Bergen Street station on the 2/3 line at 11:33 a.m. on Nov. 18 when the attacker approached him.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator simulated a weapon and forcibly snatched the victim’s cell phone. Police say it is unclear if the individual had a weapon in the incident.

When the male victim tried to get his phone back, cops said, the robber allegedly punched, kicked and struck him with the cell phone.

Despite the scuffle, police reported, the victim managed to recover his cell phone but sustained minor injuries. He did not require hospitalization.

Police are still looking for the assailant, described as a male with a dark complexion and a slim build. Witnesses reported he was last seen wearing a black Nike mask, a white “Beetlejuice” hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers. He was also carrying a book bag.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NYPD either through their Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org. All calls and messages are kept confidential.