Brooklyn Wendy’s employee faces attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing co-worker

Police booked a Brooklyn Wendy’s employee on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his co-worker during a bloody beef at the eatery Monday night.

David Lamont, 43, of Blake Avenue was arrested shortly after the violent dispute inside the fast food joint at 9001 Ditmas Ave. in Canarsie at about 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 29.

According to law enforcement sources, Lamont got into a dispute with the co-worker, a 44-year-old man, during a shift for unknown reasons.

The argument descended into violence when Lamont allegedly pulled out a knife and plunged it into the left side of the victim’s chest. Following the assault, Lamont fled the scene on foot.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to 911 calls about the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A short time later, police picked up Lamont — who was still wearing his Wendy’s uniform — not far from the crime scene, police sources said.

Following questioning, Lamont was booked on charges of attempted murder and menacing.