Bushwick Film Festival to return this month with virtual screening lineup and events

A local independent film festival is going virtual this month.

The Bushwick Film Festival will officially return for its 13th year of highlighting independent films from around the world. The festival will take place from Oct. 21-25.

Over the last decade, BFF has screened the works of nearly 500 independent filmmakers from Brooklyn and over 50 different countries, proudly shining a spotlight on womxn and diverse filmmakers. This year with a theme of transformation and a glowing butterfly used as a visual representation, the festival celebrates not only filmmakers for always reminding us of our inherent courage and perseverance through their characters, but also how much we continue to transform as a better global community.

“After 13 years, I still get so excited when the festival arrives. Working with my team to present the festival this year despite all the challenges, is a testament to our collective love and commitment to storytelling,” said Festival director Kweighbaye Kotee. “We have an incredible lineup of films and great conversations in store!”

Due to the pandemic, the festival will be taking place virtually this year kicking off officially at 8 p.m. on Oct. 21 with an Opening Night Show. All films will be screened on the Bushwick Film Festival website, sponsored by Spectrum. The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. Both events will be broadcast on Facebook Live as well as other streaming platforms.

The opening night and awards ceremony will be presented in partnership with Chemistry Creative, Liman Video Rental and BRIC. The show will feature special messages from local celebrities and elected officials including Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Assemblywoman Maritza Davila, Council Member Antonio Reynoso, MOME Commissioner Anne del Castillo, and President and CEO Designate of Empire State Development Eric Gertler.

In addition to a lineup of over 100 independent films from 30 different countries, the festival will feature a 2-day movie industry conference that will kick off at 9 p.m. on Oct. 21 with a filmmaker Q&A. Meetings with filmmakers and industry leaders will start by invitation only on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m., and another industry networking event will take place for badgeholders on Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.

Participants can watch in a Screenplay Table Reading at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, as well as participate in a Movie Trivia Night at 9 p.m. that same day. Live music will play daily on Instagram Live throughout the entire event.

For a full line-up or to purchase tickets or passes, visit watch.bushwickfilmfestival.com.