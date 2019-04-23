News 2 NYPD cops investigated for response to Bushwick Houses murder, police say Police are looking at an ax as the possible murder weapon in the death of 20-year-old Savannah Rivera. A 20-year-old woman was killed in an apartment at the Bushwick Houses on Saturday. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 23, 2019 12:18 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Two police officers are under investigation for their response to the murder and attempted murder of two women in the Bushwick Houses over the weekend. Police have said Savannah Rivera, 20, was killed by Jerry Brown, 34. Police are also looking at an ax, which was found in a nearby trash compactor with blood on it, as the possible murder weapon. Rivera was found nearly decapitated, police said. Brown, who was charged with Rivera's murder, was also charged with attacking his ex-girlfriend, Angela Valle, 21, as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Both women suffered multiple stab wounds to their heads and bodies, police said, during the attack inside an apartment on Flushing Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police have said the surviving victim managed to get outside, where she found an Uber driver who happened to be waiting there. The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Elmhurst Hospital in critical but stable condition. Police then found her 4-year-old daughter unharmed in the apartment bedroom. Police confirmed that the Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the two officers, but the nature of the inquiry is unknown. Brown has 13 prior arrests, including for assault and robberies. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Man arrested in connection with murder at Bushwick Houses20-year-old Savannah Rivera was found with multiple stab wounds and cuts to her head and body, police said. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.