Two police officers are under investigation for their response to the murder and attempted murder of two women in the Bushwick Houses over the weekend.

Police have said Savannah Rivera, 20, was killed by Jerry Brown, 34. Police are also looking at an ax, which was found in a nearby trash compactor with blood on it, as the possible murder weapon.

Rivera was found nearly decapitated, police said.

Brown, who was charged with Rivera's murder, was also charged with attacking his ex-girlfriend, Angela Valle, 21, as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Both women suffered multiple stab wounds to their heads and bodies, police said, during the attack inside an apartment on Flushing Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police have said the surviving victim managed to get outside, where she found an Uber driver who happened to be waiting there. The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Elmhurst Hospital in critical but stable condition. Police then found her 4-year-old daughter unharmed in the apartment bedroom.

Police confirmed that the Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the two officers, but the nature of the inquiry is unknown.

Brown has 13 prior arrests, including for assault and robberies.