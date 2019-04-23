LATEST PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
News

2 NYPD cops investigated for response to Bushwick Houses murder, police say

Police are looking at an ax as the possible murder weapon in the death of 20-year-old Savannah Rivera.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in an apartment

A 20-year-old woman was killed in an apartment at the Bushwick Houses on Saturday.   Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

Two police officers are under investigation for their response to the murder and attempted murder of two women in the Bushwick Houses over the weekend. 

Police have said Savannah Rivera, 20, was killed by Jerry Brown, 34. Police are also looking at an ax, which was found in a nearby trash compactor with blood on it, as the possible murder weapon. 

Rivera was found nearly decapitated, police said.

Brown, who was charged with Rivera's murder, was also charged with attacking his ex-girlfriend, Angela Valle, 21, as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Both women suffered multiple stab wounds to their heads and bodies, police said, during the attack inside an apartment on Flushing Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police have said the surviving victim managed to get outside, where she found an Uber driver who happened to be waiting there. The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Elmhurst Hospital in critical but stable condition. Police then found her 4-year-old daughter unharmed in the apartment bedroom.

Police confirmed that the Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the two officers, but the nature of the inquiry is unknown.

Brown has 13 prior arrests, including for assault and robberies.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke joined the growing A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
Participants strolled along Sunday on Fifth Avenue in Easter parade and bonnet festival in NYC
Upper East Side resident Dave Mitchell wears a Bunnies and bonnets: Must-see Easter parade photos
On Thursday, an NYPD officer was shot and Cop shot in confrontation, suspect dead: NYPD
NYPD Officer Justin Vartanian was released Friday from NYPD officer shot in Manhattan released from hospital
Sunrise in Redwood National Park These 9 photos will help you relax on Stress Awareness Day