Carlina Rivera and Erik Bottcher officially endorse Carolyn Maloney for re-election

Councilmembers Carlina Rivera of District 2 and Erik Bottcher of District 3 officially announced their endorsement for Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney for re-election — a promising start to the Democratic candidate’s campaign to retain her seat as a member of the U.S. House, on behalf of New York’s 12th Congressional District.

“Representative Maloney has been New York City’s dedicated advocate in the halls of Congress,” said Rivera. “Whether she’s fighting for federal support for our city hospitals, reaffirming our status as a safe haven for access to reproductive care, or expanding vaccine sites throughout her district, Rep. Maloney is a proven leader who knows how to get things done for NY-12 and we’ll be lucky to have her in Congress another term.”

Maloney has prided herself in leading an extensive amount of reform in recent years, the majority of which coincide with the interests of both Council Members, and stretch across a wide range of issues burdening the City today. These include financial services, national security, the economy, and women’s rights.

In past years, Rivera and Maloney have collaborated on a number of projects, from lobbying for an individual’s right to reproductive choice, to negotiating repairs for New York City Housing Authority residents, and organizing testing, vaccine, and meal handout sites throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“Time and time again, Congresswoman Maloney has shown up for our neighborhoods with her tireless commitment, proven progressive track record, and deep knowledge of how to get things done,” said Bottcher in a recent interview.

“From leading the fight to secure $5.9 billion in direct funding for New York City in the American Rescue Plan,” the legislator continued, citing a few of the Congresswoman’s most successful undertakings, “to her aid in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic” and the $3.5 billion procured for the World Trade Center Health Program that, he says, “is continuing to help so many of our Chelsea neighbors who were 9/11 responders and survivors.”

With Rivera representing the East Village, Flatiron, Gramercy Park, Rose Hill, Kips Bay, Murray Hill, and the Lower East Side, and Bottcher representing the neighborhoods of Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Flatiron, Hudson Square, Times Square, the Theater District, the Garment District and Columbus Circle, their support is a major success for Maloney’s campaign, as both council members represent substantial areas of New York City; and the Congresswoman couldn’t be more grateful.

“I feel so lucky to have a friend and advocate in Carlina because she fights tirelessly for her constituents every single day, and she is steadfast in her beliefs for good causes that benefit all New Yorkers,” said Congresswoman Maloney.

While she acknowledges that her relationship with Bottcher is still developing, she notes that she had “the honor” of knowing him throughout the years as “an active member” of the lower Manhattan community, and she says she is eager “to see all the good he does for our City as a member of the City Council.”

“I thank them for their endorsement,” Maloney said, “and I look forward to continuing working together for our City.”