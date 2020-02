Both victims are expected to survive, police said.

A shooting in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, has left two men injured, police said. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

A pair of men were shot in Carroll Gardens early Sunday, police said.

The men were attacked at about 5:30 a.m. on Court Street, near Third Place, police said. One was shot in the torso and one in the foot.

Both were taken to an area hospital and were expected to survive, police said.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately clear.