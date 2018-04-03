State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will formally announce a lawsuit Tuesday morning that aims to block the Trump administration’s citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Last week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the survey will include a question about the citizenship of the respondents, as part of a request from the Justice Department. Schneiderman, and a host of other New York officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, slammed the office and President Trump for the change, saying it would lead to an undercounted survey and have negative, long-lasting effects.

“This move directly targets states like New York that have large, thriving immigrant populations — threatening billions of dollars in federal funding for New York as well as fair representation in Congress and the Electoral College,” the attorney general said in a statement last week.

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra asked the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California to issue a preliminary injunction last week.