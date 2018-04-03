LATEST PAPER
42° Good Morning
42° Good Morning
News

Census citizenship question 'directly targets' NY, Schneiderman says

The attorney general will formally announce a lawsuit against the move.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will formally announce a

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will formally announce a suit Tuesday that seeks to block a question on citizenship from the 2020 Census. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com
Print

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will formally announce a lawsuit Tuesday morning that aims to block the Trump administration’s citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Last week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the survey will include a question about the citizenship of the respondents, as part of a request from the Justice Department. Schneiderman, and a host of other New York officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, slammed the office and President Trump for the change, saying it would lead to an undercounted survey and have negative, long-lasting effects.

“This move directly targets states like New York that have large, thriving immigrant populations — threatening billions of dollars in federal funding for New York as well as fair representation in Congress and the Electoral College,” the attorney general said in a statement last week.

De Blasio, 160 mayors push for census changes

U.S. Conference of Mayors’ letter asked for additional money for more workers and training, as well as the removal of questions regarding citizenship status.

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra asked the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California to issue a preliminary injunction last week.

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com

News photos & videos

The Yankee Stadium ground crew works to clear Yankee home opener snowed out
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about his legal Why Trump is attacking Amazon
Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined Celebrities joining in on political protests
Cuomo addresses Nixon's run for governor
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
The Second Avenue subway is only one-quarter of What to know about the Second Avenue subway