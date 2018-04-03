News Census citizenship question 'directly targets' NY, Schneiderman says The attorney general will formally announce a lawsuit against the move. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will formally announce a suit Tuesday that seeks to block a question on citizenship from the 2020 Census. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com April 3, 2018 8:44 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will formally announce a lawsuit Tuesday morning that aims to block the Trump administration’s citizenship question on the 2020 Census. Last week, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the survey will include a question about the citizenship of the respondents, as part of a request from the Justice Department. Schneiderman, and a host of other New York officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, slammed the office and President Trump for the change, saying it would lead to an undercounted survey and have negative, long-lasting effects. “This move directly targets states like New York that have large, thriving immigrant populations — threatening billions of dollars in federal funding for New York as well as fair representation in Congress and the Electoral College,” the attorney general said in a statement last week. recommended reading De Blasio, 160 mayors push for census changes U.S. Conference of Mayors’ letter asked for additional money for more workers and training, as well as the removal of questions regarding citizenship status. California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra asked the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California to issue a preliminary injunction last week. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.