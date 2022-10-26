Quantcast
Police & Fire

Central Park jogger in critical condition after being hit by bicyclist

By
comments
Posted on
Police survey area where a bicyclist hit a Central Park jogger
A Central Park jogger is in critical condition Wednesday morning after she was struck by a bicyclist.
Photo by Dean Moses

A Central Park jogger is in critical condition after a bicyclist struck her on Wednesday morning, police said.

Law enforcement sources said the collision happened at about 7:54 a.m. on Oct. 26 along the West Drive near 66th Street.

Officers from the Central Park Precinct responded to a report of the incident and learned that the victim had been hit by a bicyclist, though it wasn’t immediately clear whether that individual was operating a standard bicycle or an e-bike.

According to sources close to the investigation, the jogging path was closed off due to ongoing construction ahead of the New York City Marathon, forcing the runner into the roadway where the collision took place.

Photo by Dean Moses
NYPD
Photo by Dean Moses

Police said the victim sustained trauma to her body and was transported by emergency services to New York Presbyterian. She remains in critical condition. 

The operator of the bicycle remained on the scene before taking their bike to get fixed. The individual later returned to Central Park to speak with law enforcement.

Police confirmed the unnamed bicyclist sustained a leg injury when he fell.

The bicyclist spoke with police officers.Photo by Dean Moses
Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

