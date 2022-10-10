Brooklyn father arrested in connection to death of 1-year-old daughter

A Brooklyn father was arrested last week in connection to the death of his one-year-old daughter.

Police say that at 9 p.m. on Oct. 5, officers from the 73rd Precinct were notified about the death of Aniyah Wyhatt-Wright. The baby was initially brought to Brookdale Hospital on Oct. 4 by her father, 33-year-old Robert Wright, while suffering from an apparent seizure.

Wyhatt-Wright was found to have bleeding on her brain and subsequently went into cardiac arrest. She was transported to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on Oct. 5.

An investigation allegedly found that the baby was struck in the back of her head while in her Osborn Street home with her father. Reports say that Wright allegedly admitted to hitting his daughter while being questioned by police.

Wright was ultimately brought into custody on Oct. 7 and charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and failure to exercise control of a minor.