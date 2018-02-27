Central Park Reservoir upgrades mean a jogging path detour this spring

Upgrades to the Reservoir will see part of a popular path closed.

You’ll have to take a detour starting in April when using the track around the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir while there is an infrastructure upgrade at Gate House 1. Photo Credit: Colter Hettich

One of New York City’s most famous running paths is getting a detour.

The city is upgrading infrastructure at the Central Park Reservoir this spring, forcing it to lower the water level and close part of the jogging path.

Work on water control valves is expected to start in April and continue through July, according to the city Department of Environmental Protection.

The defunct reservoir was named for former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis after her death in 1994. It is circled by a 1.6 mile path and is a popular spot for runners, which over the years included Onassis, former President Bill Clinton and pop star Madonna.

The reservoir was also prominently featured in several movies including Dustin Hoffman’s “Marathon Man,” and Woody Allen’s “Hannah and Her Sisters.”

The portion of the path by the Reservoir’s Gate House No. 1 on the northern side will be closed. Runners and pedestrians will be rerouted to the Bridal Path, officials said.

The reservoir, which is about 30 feet deep, was built in 1862 to provide water for city residents. It was closed in 1993 and city residents receive their water from upstate reservoirs and lakes through a complex network of tunnels and pipes.

DEP officials said this is the first time they are performing this type of work on the water control valves at the Central Park Reservoir. The water will be lowered about eight feet.