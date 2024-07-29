Seeking the truth: Family of Christin Emile demand answers from NYPD months after cops shot Brooklyn man dead

Holding signs just outside of City Hall, a small group of 33-year-old Christian Emile’s mourning loved ones said they were rallying to set the record straight.

The family, friends, and legal counsel of Brooklyn resident Christin Emile said Monday that the NYPD’s account of his shooting death at the hands of police was not accurate.

Holding signs just outside of City Hall, a small group of Emile’s loved ones said they were rallying to set the record straight. Emile, 33, was shot to death on May 12 by police near the corner of 52nd Street and Church Avenue in East Flatbush on Sunday May 12.

At the time Chief of Department Jeffery Maddrey reported that patrolling cops saw Emile point a gun at another person before giving chase and shooting him dead. While speakers at Monday’s rally do not contest that Emile was armed, they did claim that he posed no threat to cops and did not point a gun at anyone.

An autopsy revealed that Emile suffered six gunshot wounds from behind, with one shot penetrating his head.

“I want to be clear that the presence of a gun does not allow an officer to shoot someone in the back six times, particularly when there’s no evidence that the gun will be pointed at anyone, an officer or a civilian,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

Advocates at the press conference cite body-worn cameras and surveillance footage released by state Attorney General Letitia James and state that their actions were egregious and deadly.

When reached for comment, an NYPD spokesperson maintained that its narrative about Emile’s shooting was true, claiming that he menaced the public with the gun.

“Officers then deployed a Taser striking the individual. The male subsequently gets up after being tased and continues to run still holding onto the firearm. Officers give commands for the male to drop the firearm at which point officers discharge their firearms striking the male,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Attorneys, however, said the police’s actions against Emile were reckless; shots had burst through the windows of local businesses, and also struck a bystander.

“Instead of trying to deescalate the situation, NYPD officers employed fatal use of force on first impulse, resulting in Christin’s brutal killing,” said MK Kaishian, attorney to the Emile family and founding partner at Kaishian & Mortazavi LLC. “The Emile family, especially his four young children, will have to cope with his absence for the rest of their lives, and we echo their calls for the NYPD officers involved to be immediately fired and indicted on criminal charges.”

While Emile’s family are also joining in the call to have the cops involved in his demise fired, they are also still mourning his loss — remembering him as a loving father and a family man who always put others first. They also recalled that he was killed on the same day as his 5-year-old daughter’s birthday party.

“Christin was not a bad person and did not deserve to die that night. His loss has created a void that cannot be filled and his accent is deeply felt by everyone who knew him,” cousin Tanisha Willard, who was raised alongside Emile like a sister said.

Police sources said that Emile is known to the department, having a prior record of at least four robberies involving firearms.

Despite that reported history, Emile’s mother describes her son as having love in his heart and serving as a caring father.

“Our son, loved one, and a devoted father of four was robbed of a full life, and this is a loss that our family will have to shoulder for the rest of our days,” Tarnisha Woolard said. “We demand justice for Christin, and the NYPD officers who killed him must be held accountable for their actions, immediately fired, and charged with murder. No longer should NYPD officers who commit such heinous acts be allowed to continue to police our neighborhoods with a badge and a gun.”