NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell shows the recovered weapon used to murder a Queens family and stab two cops. The victims included two children.

The NYPD has released the identities of the family members stabbed to death in Queens on Sunday as more details surrounding the bloody incident are beginning to emerge.

According to police sources, 38-year-old Courtney Gordon left a trail of bodies in his wake at a home located at 467 Beach 22 Street — including two children — and hospitalized two NYPD officers before ultimately being gunned down by the same cops. Before being shot to death, he also apparently seriously injured his 61-year-old aunt before attempting to burn the house down.

“It seems [Gordon] lit the couch on fire as he was leaving,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told amNewYork Metro.

The murdered family have been identified as 11-year-old Miklia James, 12-year-old Rojean Davis, 44-year-old Suzette Taylor-Davis, and Richmond Davis who was believed to be in his 30’s. The 61-year-old remains hospitalized at Presbyterian Queens. James was discovered by authorities outside of the house’s entranceway while the rest of the family members were found inside the residence’s bedrooms — they had all been stabbed to death.

“This scene was chaos, multiple victims, a house on fire and a madman on a rampage, on a mission,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said in an impassioned speech from Jamaica Hospital on Dec. 3.

Sources with immediate knowledge of the family’s living situation told amNewYork Metro that Gordon had been staying at the home but was ultimately asked to leave allegedly spurring him to take a steak knife and unleash horror on the home’s occupants. Gordon’s 16-year-old cousin frantically dialed 911, prompting two officers to race to the scene at around 5:40 a.m. where they found the suspect carrying luggage down the driveway.

“They had an encounter that lasted about 10 seconds. The male draws a knife on our officers. He stabs one in the neck, chest area and he strikes the second officer in the head,” Chief of Department Jeffery Maddrey said. “A 28-year veteran is able to withdraw his firearm, he’s able to discharge his weapon to stop the assault and he was able to stop the perpetrator.”

Both officers were discharged that night to a rousing round of applause from fellow cops.