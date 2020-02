A 36-year-old Manhattan man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Harlem on Tuesday night, police said. Photo Credit: Ecco

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Harlem Tuesday night.

According to police, Christopher Costa, 36, of Manhattan, was lying in the middle lane near the crosswalk on Madison Avenue at East 115th Street when he was struck just before 10 p.m.

Authorities said the vehicle, a gray SUV, then fled the scene heading north on Madison Avenue.

Costa was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have yet been made.