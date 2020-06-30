City Hall Park protesters keep vigil as NYC budget deal vote looms

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hundreds of protestors continued to take up residence next to City Hall, awaiting the City Council vote on a new city budget that will shift $1 billion from the NYPD towards other services.

The budget vigil dubbed #OccupyCityHall came to a head during the early morning hours Tuesday as several people were arrested when riot police moved in to remove barricades erected by the protestors. Police were also seeking some vandals who had spray-painted a nearby courthouse.

Officers moving some of the barricades were met by angry demonstrators, leading to several arrests. Protestors screamed “Let him go,” witnesses said.

Vandals also spray-painted anti-police slogans on a lower Manhattan courthouse early Tuesday. The vandals hit the Surrogate’s Courthouse at 31 Chambers St., which had been untouched by the demonstrators until now.

Police arrested 18-year-old Dominique Tombeau of Brooklyn at around 2:40 a.m. on June 30 and charged him with scrawling at least some of the graffiti on the courthouse. The court handles cases such as those involving wills.

One protestor, who identified herself as Nell of East Flatbush, said what matters now is what is done after the protests at City Hall end.

“We have to make sure that services go to the right places and back to the people,” Nell said. “We have to be involved and bring people along and make sure we don’t just drop what we are doing.”

She said she will be part of a Brooklyn protest 0n Friday night at Utica and Church Avenues, where she will take her concerns to her community, many of Haitian descent.

At one point, a man started yelling at the protestors from the street, his words incoherent over the blaring of bullhorns by those trying to counter him. He soon left without further incident.

The budget is expected to be completed and signed by 5 p.m. today, leaders say. It was remained unclear as to whether #OccupyCityHall will continue, with some saying they will stay until they see “real change.”