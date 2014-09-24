New York’s Next Top Makers program winners announced

A group of innovative, emerging industrial companies will be getting a boost from the city to make their products a reality.

EDC’s New York’s Next Top Makers program will provide workspace, a prototype budget, support and workshops to six entrepreneurs.

This year’s Top Makers fellows include BlackBox, which makes carbon fiber products for automotive and aerospace companies; Kinograph, which is making a device to digitize film; and Squink, which helps to mass produce circuits.

The city said the Big Apple’s industrial enterprise has grown over the years and now includes 500,000 jobs

“This key sector is inspiring entrepreneurs, creating more opportunities for New Yorkers, and generating activity that benefits the City,” EDC President Kyle Kimball said in a statement.

Kimball said 41 companies applied for the yearlong fellowship program, which is in its second year.