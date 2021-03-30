City to open new COVID-19 vaccination site aimed to help NYCHA residents, seniors in Chelsea | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to the Fulton Community Center in Chelsea.

Located at 119 Ninth Avenue, the site will offer more than 200 appointments per day – over 1,000 per week – and will be open 5 days a week, from Tuesday through Saturday. The new vaccination site, hosted by Hudson Guild and operated by Daybreak Health, will officially open on April 7.

“Technology is going to help fuel New York City’s recovery, including getting more New Yorkers vaccinated. I thank Google and Hudson Guild for their partnership to open this new site, and I encourage all eligible New Yorkers, especially NYCHA residents, to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Since its inception, Hudson Guild has always worked to bridge the gap, reconnecting our neighbors to available resources in the community. The collaboration with Google and the City of New York is no different. We are proud to be able to work alongside these partners to help more people receive their vaccinations,” said Ken Jockers, Executive Director of Hudson Guild.

The site will prioritize appointments for nearby NYCHA residents, including residents at the Fulton Houses and Chelsea-Elliott Houses, with a particular focus on reaching seniors. The city will partner with NYCHA and Hudson Guild to reach out to eligible NYCHA residents to help them make appointments and answer their questions about the vaccine.

Additionally, Google will provide the City worth over $1 million to help vaccinate vulnerable communities in NYC, including $750,000 in advertising grants and a $330,000 Google.org grant to Hudson Guild to set up a community vaccination center located in the Fulton Houses NYCHA campus serving the Fulton Houses, Chelsea Elliot Houses, and the NYCHA community citywide.

“Google recognizes that equitable population vaccination is a complex problem to solve, and we’re committed to doing our part. We are pleased to partner with the Mayor and Hudson Guild to announce a $1M Google commitment to help vaccinate vulnerable communities in New York. This includes ad grants, to help ensure New Yorkers can easily find where, when and how to get a vaccine and a Google.org grant to set up a community vaccination center in the Fulton Houses NYCHA campus,” said Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Chief Health Officer at Google Health.

“The opening of a new vaccination site in Chelsea that prioritizes nearby NYCHA residents and focuses on reaching seniors, hosted by Hudson Guild, is great news and is exactly the kind of City and neighborhood partnership that will help keep New Yorkers healthy and protected from COVID-19,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. “Additionally, Google’s investment in marketing this site will help increase the vaccine site’s reach and accessibility. “

Starting April 12, eligible New Yorkers will also be able to make an appointment at this location by visiting nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC. Additional days and appointments will be available as supply increases citywide.