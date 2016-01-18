Colin Kingston, Kelsey Annese, Matthew Hutchinson dead in SUNY Geneseo murder suicide: Police

A former SUNY Geneseo student allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and one of her friends to death before taking his own life in an off-campus home Sunday morning, upstate police said.

Police said they received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. from Daniel Kingston saying his son, Colin, 24, had told him he had killed his former girlfriend and was going to kill himself. When the police arrived at the off-campus building where Kelsey Annese, 21, lived, they found her body, along with those of Colin Kingston and Matthew Hutchinson, 24.

“All three individuals succumbed to injuries from stab wounds,” said Jeffrey Szczesniak, the public information officer for the Geneseo police department.

It was unclear what the relationship between Hutchinson and Annese was, but Szczesniak said it appeared that Kingston found them together before he allegedly killed them.

Annese and Hutchinson were current students at the college, while Kingston was enrolled last semester, according to SUNY Geneseo. Annese hailed from Webster, N.Y, majored in education/Spanish, minored in psychology and was a member of the women’s basketball team, the school said on its website. Hutchinson was originally from North Vancouver, British Columbia, majored in geography, minored in business studies and was a member of the hockey team. He was also a member of the Geneseo volunteer fire department, the school said.

The winter semester was scheduled to begin Tuesday, and school officials said there were options for counseling.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved. It is our hope that we can rally together to support each other during this time of mourning,” the school posted on its website.