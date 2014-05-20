LATEST PAPER
36° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
36° Good Afternoon
News

Column: Apple bought beats for future Apple TV

Minyanville

Minyanville

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE
Print

The last few weeks have seen a flurry of high-priced, high-profile acquisitions. Months after Comcast announced a $45 billion buyout of Time Warner Cable, Apple, Google, and AT&T have reached into their coffers and thrown billions at everything from a satellite service provider to a video game-streaming platform.

But while Comcast and AT&T's acquisitions of cable and satellite providers make perfect sense for their business models -- and much to the detriment of their customers -- no buyout produced more furrowed brows than Apple's $3.2 billion purchase of Beats Electronics.

Full story at Minyanville.

By MIKE SCHUSTER/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants