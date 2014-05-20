Column: Apple bought beats for future Apple TV

The last few weeks have seen a flurry of high-priced, high-profile acquisitions. Months after Comcast announced a $45 billion buyout of Time Warner Cable, Apple, Google, and AT&T have reached into their coffers and thrown billions at everything from a satellite service provider to a video game-streaming platform.

But while Comcast and AT&T's acquisitions of cable and satellite providers make perfect sense for their business models -- and much to the detriment of their customers -- no buyout produced more furrowed brows than Apple's $3.2 billion purchase of Beats Electronics.

