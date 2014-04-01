LATEST PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
28° Good Afternoon
News

Column: Why Facebook is controlling your feed

Minyanville

Minyanville

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE
Print

Gradually but inexorably, Facebook has been changing the algorithm that determines which posts its users see and in what order.

The company says it is doing this to improve the quality of the main news feed that each of its billion users sees. Brands that rely on Facebook to boost clicks to their sites claim the changes were made to force them to pay for better visibility and boost Facebook's revenues.

Almost certainly, both are right.

The issue has been boiling below the surface for a while now, but it has suddenly made the news via -- what else -- a viral post.

Full story at Minyanville.

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Dos Caminos' five locations in Manhattan will celebrate Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 Bernie Sanders enters 2020 presidential race
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium