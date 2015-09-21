Coney Island’s B&B Carousell recommended for National Register of Historic Places

A church in Park Slope and a neighborhood around Prospect Heights also made the list.

Coney Island’s B&B Carousell, a church in Park Slope, the neighborhood around Prospect Heights and an apartment complex in Washington Heights were recommended along with 23 other New York sites to be branded historic places in the state and national registers, by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

“By placing these landmarks on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, we are honoring and preserving their legacy and giving visitors the chance to learn about this state’s vibrant history,” Cuomo said.

Coney Island’s B&B Carousell was a surprise on the list. Built in 1906, the carousel is made of 50 wooden horses and is the only remaining historic carousel on Coney Island. Its horses were carved in the early 1920s by Charles Carmel, a noted carousel maker, and were restored in 2013.

The still operating Greenwood Baptist Church in Park Slope also made the cut. Built in 1900, the church has served the local community for over 150 years and still holds weekly services.

Prospect Heights’ historic district will expand if the proposal is approved by taking in surrounding buildings. The distict would include more than 600 buildings, both residential and commercial. The neighborhood is a notable hub for small businesses.

Hudson View Gardens, in Washington Heights, was the only area in Manhattan to make the list. The apartment complex was built in 1923 and was designed in the Tudor style.If approved, the property owners will become eligible for various public preservation programs and services that are meant to assist in revitalization. Homeowners can also take advantage ofthe state historic homeowner rehabilitation tax credit.

Last year in New York, developers invested $500 million in revitalizing properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places through commercial tax credits, and homeowners invested more than $9.8 million on home improvements in historic neighborhoods.

The state historic preservation officer must approve the recommendations to list them on the state registry and nominate them to the national register administered by the National Park Service.