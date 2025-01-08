Congestion pricing: Staten Islanders bemoan Manhattan tolls as they ditch cars for the ferry

Those who live and work in Staten Island bemoaned the advent of congestion pricing as they made their long commute on Wednesday.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Those who live and work in Staten Island bemoaned the advent of congestion pricing as they made their long commute on Wednesday.

Staten Islanders told amNewYork Metro that they are getting the short end of the stick regarding congestion pricing, which took effect on Sunday. New Yorkers who ferry to and from the borough say that Manhattan’s “congestion relief zone” below 60th Street — where drivers must pay a $9 toll to drive into — is yet another toll they have to deal with in addition to tolls to cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and Hugh Carey (Brooklyn-Battery) Tunnel.

That has forced many Staten Island drivers to leave their cars at home and take public transit — which, as MTA officials and congestion pricing supporters have said, is one of the toll program’s main objectives.

“We’re probably the most tolled place in the city if you are from Staten Island. No matter what, you have to pay — they’re getting everybody,” Brian Lynch said as he waited for his ferry home. “I have been driving for 34 years, and now you are paying extra to work in the city.”

Others are griping over both the hole that the toll puts in their wallets and the extra time it places on their commutes. Trading in a car for a ferry, some residents told amNewYork Metro Wednesday, to head for their destination early — upending their schedules and losing time with their families.

“Choosing that route, public transportation instead of driving in, the commute is going to be as much as half an hour more, that kinda affects the whole dynamic,” Rigo Salazar said. “I understand where they’re coming from; I know there’s a lot of cars on the street; I just don’t think that this is the solution. I think it is going to hurt the people that come into the city.”

Not everyone was so diplomatic, however. One commuter, who identified himself as Patrick, was rushing from the ferry and into the nearby train station and refused to stop and talk. Instead, he made his complaints as he rushed to work.

“It’s just a money grab. It has nothing to do with congestion. It’s not going to change congestion. It’s not going to do anything for the environment. It’s just a waste of money for the MTA, which is the worst-run business ever,” Patrick said.

“We have to get to work at all different hours and now paying extra,” he added before disappearing into the bowels of the subway.

In addition to reducing congestion in Manhattan, the MTA says the newly-gained funding will be reinvested in the transit system, allowing for more convenient and efficient rides.

Still, many Staten Islanders who spoke to amNewYork Metro Wednesday said they are not convinced it will make any difference.

“It’s hurting people. I mean, come on, we all know it’s just the beginning. They going to do the four corners of New York — it’s just a money grab,” Melvin Shephard said as he disembarked into Manhattan, adding that he does not believe the added revenue will make a substantial difference. “Look at the lottery, isn’t that supposed to make things better? Pay for the police? It hasn’t done anything.”