The Capitol attack, a year later: Suozzi releases previously unseen footage from inside the insurrection

On the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Queens/Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi released never-before-seen videos of the insurrection.

It was one of the most startling cases of domestic terrorism in American history. Images of angry Trump supporters, white supremacists and militia members who made up the mob, scaling and invading the Capitol, are ingrained in the psyche of those who witnessed the attack on television. For political figures who were inside the Capitol that day, the experience was far more harrowing.

Suozzi was in the House Gallery when the mob arrived, and in dramatic video footage released by his office on Thursday, he can be seen being escorted through the building by Capitol police when gunshots erupted. In a statement, Suozzi recalled the incident.

“On January 6, 2021, our nation and democracy went through a trauma. A mob stormed the Capitol, broke down doors, made death threats, and for a time being, put our democracy on pause. But their efforts were unsuccessful — the Capitol Police and our collective value for the rule of law stopped the insurrectionists and allowed the Congress to certify Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States,” Suozzi said in a statement.

Suozzi says he witnessed windows shattered and insurrectionists being apprehended and cuffed while he and fellow politicians attempted to flee the wrath of those striving to prevent democracy from taking its course.

“One year since that day, the work to uncover and hold accountable those who enabled the Jan. 6 attack continues. The stakes are too high. We cannot allow the January 6th attack on the Capitol to fade into the memories of the American people, ” Suozzi added.

Having experienced the traumatic moments alongside his colleagues and knowing that not everyone was fortunate enough to escape with their lives, Suozzi recognized that the grim anniversary will prove distressing for some, but he also views it as a triumph of the political system that the hatred of extremists could not overcome the will of the American people.

“There is no doubt that today will bring back nightmares for all of those who were at the Capitol that day. My thoughts are with the Capitol Staff, Capitol Police, members, and anyone who may be struggling with the trauma. But rest assured, we overcame that day together, through faith and the collective belief in the Democracy of the United States of America,” Suozzi said.