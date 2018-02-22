NYPD officer injured in Bronx hit-and-run, cops say

The officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg, police said.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured an NYPD officer in the Bronx Thursday morning, Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The officer had stopped a vehicle near West 183rd Street and Grand Avenue just before 10 a.m., but the driver took off, police said.

The officer suffered an injury to the leg during the incident, an NYPD spokesman said.

The driver, identified as Robert Rivera by Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce, fled in the vehicle but it was later found nearby, according to cops.

Boyce had tweeted a photo of Rivera earlier Thursday in an effort to aid the search. O’Neill later tweeted, “we got him,” adding that he was found “laying low in an apartment.”

Where Rivera was taken into custody was not immediately clear.

O’Neill commended the Bronx police warrant squad and NYPD detectives, as well as the 52nd and 46th precincts for their “outstanding work.”

Charges against Rivera were pending Thursday afternoon, police said.

With Nicole Brown